North Yorkshire Council issues new pledge over 'closure' claims facing Knaresborough and Ripon markets

North Yorkshire Council has issued an unprecedented statement to reassure worried residents that it has no plans to close Ripon or Knaresborough’s historic markets.

The statement coincides follow’s the latest meeting of the council’s area committee where councillors accepted a petition containing more than 500 signatures to reconsider its plans to charge traders to fund and erect their own stalls at the traditional markets.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: “Despite the rumours, we can assure people there are no plans to close Ripon or Knaresborough markets.

“They have a proud history and are a staple part of the two markets towns, welcoming visitors from far and wide.

“While several traders own and erect their own stalls, some take advantage of the stall set-up service provided by North Yorkshire Council.

“However, this is a subsidised service, costing taxpayers around £30,000 a year.

“After reviewing the current arrangements, we would also need to invest tens of thousands of pounds in new trailers and vehicles to overcome logistical problems created by the weight and size of the stalls.

“As a result, we are looking to bring Ripon and Knaresborough markets in line with the other five outdoor markets we manage across North Yorkshire, so that all stalls are erected by traders.

“We continue to engage directly with stallholders at both markets, along with stakeholders, to gather their feedback on the proposals and options for traders to erect their own stalls.

“A formal decision will be made later in the year.”

Concern over the potential impact of the proposed charges for market stall holders has seen Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon join calls from local businesses and residents to ”save Knaresborough market”.

Mr Gordon said: “North Yorkshire Council should be leaving well alone.

"The council are meant to be supportive of our communities, and look to improve them, not just save money.

“This plan must be dropped. Knaresborough Market’s future should not be decided by Northallerton."

A market has been running in Knaresborough every Wednesday since 1310, when King Edward granted it a Royal Charter.