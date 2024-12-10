North Yorkshire Council is 'keen' to start work on £12m Harrogate Gateway project in 2025

North Yorkshire Council has responded to a chorus of business voices in Harrogate calling for it to go back to the drawing board on the £12 million Gateway traffic project – saying the aim is still to start work in 2025.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The councils’ transport leader, Coun Keane Duncan says he is keen to progress the controversial Government-funded scheme focussed on the Station Parade area and rejects any idea that there hadn’t been sufficient consultation.

In fact, he said, the plans had already been altered in response to the reaction of businesses and residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Gateway scheme represents the most significant investment in Harrogate in 30 years,” said Coun Duncan, North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transportation.

The road to controversy - The original version of Harrogate Gateway aimed to promote cycling in the town centre by reducing vehicle traffic to one lane on Station Parade. That's already been dropped. (Picture contributed)

“We have engaged extensively with local people and businesses, with 4,500 responses received in the last round of consultation alone.

“We have listened to feedback and significantly amended the scheme, removing the most controversial elements.”

The leading councillor’s comments follow the launch of a new campaign called Get Away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Formed by a coalition of "aggrieved” Harrogate businesses, Get Away claims that the Harrogate Gateway project could restrict jeopardise the town’s historic character and severely impact local trade at a time of immense economic hardship.

But Coun Duncan said this major investment would boost Harrogate.

“The area around the bus station and rail station in Harrogate will be transformed to deliver a welcome we can be proud of, with high-quality stone, new lighting and colourful planting that embraces Harrogate’s spa heritage.

“Pedestrians, cyclists, public transport users and motorists will all benefit from faster, more reliable journeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One Arch will be improved at long last, while a new public space will be available for outdoor events."

“These are positive benefits for locals, visitors and businesses, so we are keen to progress with the project against tight timescales and begin construction in 2025.”

The original version of Harrogate Gateway aimed to promote cycling in the town centre by reducing vehicle traffic to one lane on Station Parade and part-pedestrianising James Street.

That was dropped in the face of a legal threat by commercial property owners.