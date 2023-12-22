North Yorkshire Council announces waste and recycling bin collection dates in Harrogate over Christmas and New Year

North Yorkshire Council has announced the dates when waste and recycling bin collections will take place during Christmas and New Year.

In the Harrogate, collections in the weeks commencing Monday, December 25 and Monday, January 1, will take place two days later than normal.

For example, if your bin is due to be collected on Monday, December 25 it will be collected on Wednesday, December 27.

Paper and cardboard can be recycled at the kerbside or a Household Waste Recycling Centre and residents should compact boxes as much as possible.

The council has announced when bin collections will take place in Harrogate over Christmas and New Year

Only non-foil wrapping paper will be accepted, and glass, tins, cans and most plastics can be recycled at the kerbside.

A full list of accepted items is available on the North Yorkshire Council website.