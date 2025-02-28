North Yorkshire Council announces new action to lower speed limits outside Harrogate schools

The speed limits outside every school in North Yorkshire – including Harrogate – are being reviewed as the council takes "unprecedented" action to improve road safety by introducing 20mph zones with the support of schools.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Council will be assessing all 400-plus education sites across the county, including schools, nurseries, and colleges, starting with those where speed limits are the highest.

The council has adopted a presumption in favour of lowering speed limits in these locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, 22 sites have been reviewed so far, with the first reduced limits introduced outside Cundall Manor School, with the 60mph limit reduced to 40mph, and outside Appleton Wiske Primary School today, Friday, February 28, with the 30mph limit reduced to 20mph.

New 20mph zones in North Yorkshire - Coun Keane Duncan, left, and the headteacher of Appleton Wiske Primary School, Neil Clark, right, with pupils at the new 20mph sign. (Picture contributed)

A further 16 schemes are in the process of being consulted upon, with lower speed limits expected to be introduced there.

Separately, plans for North Yorkshire’s largest wide-scale 20mph limit introduction covering seven schools in the south and west of Harrogate are progressing.

Schools in the Harrogate 20mph zone:

Ashville College

Rossett School

Harrogate Grammar School

Rossett Acre Primary School

Oatlands Junior School

Oatlands Infant School

St Aidan’s C of E High School

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Coun Keane Duncan, said: “This is an unprecedented effort to improve road safety for our young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are more than 400 sites to review across the county’s vast area but we are committed to reviewing each and every one.

“We’re focussing first on the schools where speeds are highest.

"There are 14 further schools where the speed limit nearby is 60mph.

“We will then work through schools with 50mph, 40mph and 30mph limits to draw up plans for lower speeds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have also already considered a number of standalone requests from the community in these locations.

“We are working with schools and local councillors at every stage, ensuring they are supportive of our plans."

But Coun Duncan added: “We will not take a blanket approach to speed limits.

"We have, therefore, rejected calls for 20mph to be introduced as the new default across our towns and villages.”