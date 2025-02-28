North Yorkshire Council announces new action to lower speed limits outside Harrogate schools
North Yorkshire Council will be assessing all 400-plus education sites across the county, including schools, nurseries, and colleges, starting with those where speed limits are the highest.
The council has adopted a presumption in favour of lowering speed limits in these locations.
In total, 22 sites have been reviewed so far, with the first reduced limits introduced outside Cundall Manor School, with the 60mph limit reduced to 40mph, and outside Appleton Wiske Primary School today, Friday, February 28, with the 30mph limit reduced to 20mph.
A further 16 schemes are in the process of being consulted upon, with lower speed limits expected to be introduced there.
Separately, plans for North Yorkshire’s largest wide-scale 20mph limit introduction covering seven schools in the south and west of Harrogate are progressing.
Schools in the Harrogate 20mph zone:
Ashville College
Rossett School
Harrogate Grammar School
Rossett Acre Primary School
Oatlands Junior School
Oatlands Infant School
St Aidan’s C of E High School
North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Coun Keane Duncan, said: “This is an unprecedented effort to improve road safety for our young people.
“There are more than 400 sites to review across the county’s vast area but we are committed to reviewing each and every one.
“We’re focussing first on the schools where speeds are highest.
"There are 14 further schools where the speed limit nearby is 60mph.
“We will then work through schools with 50mph, 40mph and 30mph limits to draw up plans for lower speeds
"We have also already considered a number of standalone requests from the community in these locations.
“We are working with schools and local councillors at every stage, ensuring they are supportive of our plans."
But Coun Duncan added: “We will not take a blanket approach to speed limits.
"We have, therefore, rejected calls for 20mph to be introduced as the new default across our towns and villages.”