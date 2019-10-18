North Yorkshire Colour Rush returns to Harrogate

The North Yorkshire Colour Rush returns to Ripley Castle on October 27.
The North Yorkshire Colour Rush is back to raise funds for local hospices.

The community 5k takes place on October 27, at Ripley showground.

The ever-popular event, raising funds for Saint Michael’s and Herriot Hospice Homecare, will see hundreds of people walking, jogging or running round the picturesque parkland course, showered with multi-coloured paint at every kilometre.

To sign up go to saintmichaelshospice.org or call 01423 878 628.

Entry is £20 per adult, £15 for five tp 17-year-olds. The event is not suitable for those under five years of age.