North Yorkshire brewery's fresh Dales water and 30 years of expertise impress judges at World Beer Awards

A well-known North Yorkshire brewery has achieved a new success on the world stage, scooping multiple medals for its iconic beers at the World Beer Awards and International Beer Challenge.

Included in the award wins for Black Sheep were Milk Stout, which was crowned World’s Best Milk Stout for the second year running, and Riggwelter, which won Country Winner and Gold in the World Beer Awards Strong Dark Ale category.

Dave Sharples, Marketing Manager at Black Sheep Brewery, said: “We are delighted to be recognised once again for the quality of beers we brew here in Masham.

"It’s fantastic to see two of our most iconic, best-selling Yorkshire beers, Riggwelter and Milk Stout, celebrated on the international stage.

The Black Sheep Brewery in Masham, North Yorkshire is one of British brewing’s most famous stories and has grown from humble beginnings to become a multi-award-winning company, with its beers enjoyed around the world. (Picture contributed)

“To win the World’s Best Milk Stout for the second-year running is a testament to our brewing team’s skill and passion.

"Using fresh Dales water sourced straight from the limestone aquifers beneath the Yorkshire Dales ensures every brew has its signature crisp, clean finish – and we’re proud to showcase Yorkshire to the world through our beer.”

Milk Stout added further accolades to its name, including:

Country Winner and Gold in the World Beer Awards Milk Stout category

Bronze in the International Beer Challenge Stout and Porter category

There was also recognition for Black Sheep’s iconic strong dark ale, Riggwelter, which took Country Winner and Gold in the World Beer Awards Strong Dark Ale category, as well as Bronze in the International Beer Challenge Dark Ale category.

The Black Sheep Brewery is one of British brewing’s most famous stories and has grown from humble beginnings to become a multi-award-winning company, with its beers enjoyed around the world.

Established in 1992 by Paul Theakston off family brewery, T&R Theakston, Black Sheep Brewery was bought out of administration in 2023 by the Breal Group investment firm.

Black Sheep then underwent a major rebrand across all its products, including keg, cask and bottles.

Consumers can purchase Milk Stout from major retailers such as Tesco and Asda, while Riggwelter is available in Morrison’s stores.

For more information on all of Black Sheep’s award-winning beers, visit: https://www.blacksheepbrewery.com/product-category/beer/