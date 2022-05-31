North Yorkshire brewery Theakstons launches Royal Salute ale for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

A 5% ABV Pale Ale, Royal Salute was originally brewed for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012. It uses pale and crystal barley, Target, Challenger and Progress bitter hops, and is finished with generous amounts of Sovereign hops for a fruity, clean flavour.

It will be available in pubs and bars nationally from tomorrow, June 1 to 20.

In addition, Theakston will be repurposing 70 wooden cask ends and branding them to act as a permanent souvenir of the Jubilee. They will be given as gifts to the pubs close to Masham who have already ordered the ale in one of the 70 oak casks especially made to mark each year of her reign.

Yorkshire brewery T&R Theakston is celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with the launch of its most popular seasonal ale, Royal Salute.

Theakston has a tradition of brewing limited edition ales for Royal occasions, including ‘Celebration Ale’ to mark the Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977 and ‘Prince of Ales’ in 1981 to mark the wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana.

Commenting on the launch, joint managing director Simon Theakston, said: “With such a momentous occasion upon us, we wanted to salute Her Majesty the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee, and what better way to do that than to bring back our most popular seasonal ale ever, which hasn’t been brewed since her Diamond Jubilee in 2012?”

“We will be raising a glass of Royal Salute and encouraging others to do the same to the Queen to celebrate her reaching this fantastic milestone.”