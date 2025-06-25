The event, organised by National World – the parent company of the Scarborough News and the Harrogate Advertiser Series – was held on Thursday, June 19 at the Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate.

Guests were welcomed with a drinks reception sponsored by the hotel, followed by a three-course meal and the prestigious awards ceremony.

Prizes were presented in 14 award categories, recognising both outstanding apprentices and the employers and training providers who support them.

Guests were welcomed by Greg Wright, deputy business editor at the Yorkshire Post, who said: “It was a pleasure and a privilege to speak and present an award on behalf of the Yorkshire Post.

“We will continue to campaign relentlessly on behalf of businesses in our county.”

The apprentices recognised at this year’s event have excelled in their fields, bridging the gap between education and the workforce while setting new standards for their peers.

The ceremony highlighted not only how these talented individuals are contributing to the success of businesses across the region, but also how they are building promising careers of their own.

A National World spokesperson said: “Though apprenticeships have long been a cornerstone of skill development, their value has never been more apparent, particularly for young people who are seizing the opportunity to earn, learn and lay a solid foundation for their futures.

“These apprentices prove that it is possible to rise to the top, driving change and innovation in their workplaces while making significant contributions to the local economy.

“This celebration marks the achievements of a generation that is breaking barriers, investing in themselves and playing a vital role in regional growth.

“Special thanks are extended to everyone who supports these rising stars, and to those embracing apprenticeships, for their contributions benefit us all.”

Here is the full list of winners:

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year – Elizabeth Lewin, Yorebridge House.

Advanced Apprentice of the Year – Lily Mercer, North Yorkshire Council.

Higher Apprentice of the Year – Jessica Wells, Anglo American.

Degree Apprentice of the Year – Jonathan Day, DSSR Ltd Consulting Engineers.

Construction Apprentice of the Year – Zeb Adjei, Portakabin Ltd.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year – Niamh Brodigan, Portakabin Ltd.

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year – Christopher Cole, Leeds City Council, Askham Bryan College.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year – Kieran Wade, Merlin Entertainments.

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year – Alex Sim, Anglo American.

Mentor of the Year – James Weets, Martin and Gerard Electrical Contractor Ltd.

Apprentice Ambassador of the Year – Sophie Shotton, Yorebridge House.

SME Employer of the Year – Align Property Partners.

Large Employer of the Year – Fera Science Ltd.

Training Provider/Programme of the Year – North Yorkshire Council: Innovating and Transforming Careers in Adult Health and Social Care through Apprenticeships.

The awards serve as a platform to showcase the outstanding contributions of apprentices, employers and training providers across North Yorkshire.

The task of choosing winners was challenging due to the exceptional quality of entries. Every participant was commended for their achievements and the positive impact they are making in the realm of apprenticeships.

The spokesperson said: “A special thank you to our esteemed panel of judges, comprising industry experts, who diligently reviewed every nomination to determine this year’s finalists and eventual winners.

“The judging process was meticulous, reflecting the high calibre of submissions received across the region.”

The judging panel consisted of:

Rebecca Craven, teaching and learning lead - Apprentify.

Bradley Longford, business development coordinator - Henry Boot Construction.

Jill Coyle, apprentice market lead - Nestlé UK.

Thomas Lupton, quality and compliance director - Econ Engineering.

Annette Hobson, regional membership manager - Make UK.

Adrian O’Neill, skills specialist - York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority (YNYCA).

The event was hosted by Rich Williams, an award-winning radio presenter and event host currently across the Virgin Radio network of stations.

During the evening a raffle was held in aid of the event’s charity partner, Aphasia Support, raising a total of £1,377.32.

