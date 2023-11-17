The North Pole Post Office is back in Harrogate for its fourth year, in time for children to post their letters to Father Christmas before the big day.

The popular initiative, funded by Harrogate BID and produced by Harrogate International Festivals, is located at the Harrogate International Festivals office on Cheltenham Parade,

The North Pole Post Office has been a key festive feature in the town’s Christmas offer since 2020, with bright lights, snow flurries, Christmas music and the all-important post box.

Its success has led to its return for a fourth year in a row, receiving thousands of letters per year.

Bethany Allen (Harrogate BID) and Clemence Roux (Harrogate International Festivals) at the North Pole Post Office

Visitors can download a special letter and message from Father Christmas via the Harrogate International Festivals website or by scanning the QR code located next to the post box.

The North Pole Post Office is one of the key features in the town’s Christmas campaign this year, alongside the Christmas lights, the Christmas Fayre, the Candy Cane Express, the ice-skating rink, the Father Christmas Experience and the new addition in 2023 of the open-top bus.

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Manager, said: “Harrogate BID are thrilled to be sponsoring the North Pole Post Office again in 2023.

“It is a superb attraction that adds to the Christmas offer in Harrogate.

"It brings so many families into the town during the festive season and has become an annual tradition for many”.

“Harrogate is sure set for another great Christmas period with so many great things to do and see, thanks to a host of different organisations all working together.”

Sharon Canavar, Chief Executive at Harrogate International Festivals, added: “Originally conceived during lockdown, the North Pole Post Office continues to be one of our favourite community events.

