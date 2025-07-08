Nordic success for independent Harrogate gallery which made a good impression in London
Fresh from winning plaudits for putting on Scandanavian artist Danny Larsen’s first London solo exhibition, Harrogate’s independent RedHouse Originals gallery is repeating the trick back in its hometown.
Packed with intricate detail and neo pointillist atmosphere, Larsen’s stunning Twilight of a Day transfers the feeling of the landscape and the weather of his native Norway onto the canvas.
The hypnotic canvasses celebrate the beauty and power of nature, touching on the darkness while finding the light within.
Although different to the work of another Norwegian artist Edvard Munch, Larsen says he understands the heritage.
“From where I have my easels standing, I have a direct view to the building where Munch painted Infirmary at Helgelandsmoen in 1884,” said Larsen
"It is quite something to think that the pine trees I walk under are the same that Munch walked under.
"It feels like he was here, looking at the same world that I look at every day.”
Showing at RedHouse Originals until Thursday, July 17, the exhibition is only the latest success for the Harrogate gallery.
Located at 15 Cold Bath Road for nearly 20 years, RedHouse applies the highest standards to everything it touches in the field of contemporary art, pop art and street art, attracting the likes of Sir Peter Blake, Gered Mankowitz, Vic Reeves and The Coral to make personal appearances in the town.