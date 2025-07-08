Nordic success for independent Harrogate gallery which made a good impression in London

A cool Harrogate with a CV to die for is enjoying a Nordic success with its latest show as is nears its final week.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fresh from winning plaudits for putting on Scandanavian artist Danny Larsen’s first London solo exhibition, Harrogate’s independent RedHouse Originals gallery is repeating the trick back in its hometown.

Packed with intricate detail and neo pointillist atmosphere, Larsen’s stunning Twilight of a Day transfers the feeling of the landscape and the weather of his native Norway onto the canvas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hypnotic canvasses celebrate the beauty and power of nature, touching on the darkness while finding the light within.

Stunning Harrogate show - Packed with intricate detail and neo pointillist atmosphere, artist Danny Larsen’s stunning Twilight of a Day transfers the feeling of the landscape of his native Norway onto the canvas. (Picture contributed)

Although different to the work of another Norwegian artist Edvard Munch, Larsen says he understands the heritage.

“From where I have my easels standing, I have a direct view to the building where Munch painted Infirmary at Helgelandsmoen in 1884,” said Larsen

"It is quite something to think that the pine trees I walk under are the same that Munch walked under.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It feels like he was here, looking at the same world that I look at every day.”

Showing at RedHouse Originals until Thursday, July 17, the exhibition is only the latest success for the Harrogate gallery.

Located at 15 Cold Bath Road for nearly 20 years, RedHouse applies the highest standards to everything it touches in the field of contemporary art, pop art and street art, attracting the likes of Sir Peter Blake, Gered Mankowitz, Vic Reeves and The Coral to make personal appearances in the town.