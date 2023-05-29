The Community Awards recognise organisations and individual volunteers who selflessly dedicate their time to improving lives.

This year sees the introduction of a new category aimed at recognising those who have launched initiatives to tackle climate change and support the natural environment.

The three categories are:

Finalists will be invited to an awards ceremony at the North Yorkshire Wider Partnership Conference at the Pavilions of Harrogate, North Yorkshire Showground, on the morning of Friday October 27.

Best community group – awarded to groups carrying out voluntary activity/activities in North Yorkshire.

Volunteer of the year – awarded to individual volunteers carrying out voluntary activity/activities in North Yorkshire.

Caring for the environment – for groups who have demonstrated a commitment to delivering community-based initiatives that protect, restore and enhance our natural environment, helping to tackle the causes and impacts of climate change or supporting nature to thrive.

The chairman of North Yorkshire Council, Cllr David Ireton, said: “The Community Awards are a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the achievements of individuals and community groups across the county.

“We are excited to be introducing a new category for 2023. The nominations will shine a light on the inspirational work that is happening to tackle climate change on a local level.

“These last few years have been incredibly difficult for many, with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and current cost of living crisis leaving many residents struggling.

“The awards are more important than ever to highlight the work of volunteers who go outof their way to improve the lives of others.”

The closing date for nominations is Sunday June 4. Nomination forms can be completed online at www.northyorks.gov.uk/communityawards

The winner of each category will receive £1,000 for the project, group or nominated relevant local charity in the case of the volunteer awards. Two runners-up in each category will receive £250. Each finalist will receive a trophy and a framed certificate.

