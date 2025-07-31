No staff no problem: Harrogate entrepreneur builds £1million business without a single employee

A Harrogate-based entrepreneur has talked about how she built up a seven-figure business from her dining table with no employees.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ginny Nicholls is founder of Harrogate-based Interim Digital which provides high-quality digital marketing services, from SEO and strategy to performance content.

In less than five years, she has scaled her digital freelance agency to more than £1 million in total revenue since launching in 2021, without hiring a single full-time member of staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The entrepreneur puts her success down to a “no employees, no external investment, no traditional overheads” approach.

Ginny Nicholls, founder of Harrogate-based Interim Digital which provides high-quality digital marketing services, from SEO and strategy to performance content. (Picture contributed)

Instead, Ginny embraced a freelance-first model, tapping into a high-performing network of independent digital specialists, and pairing it with smart automation and AI-powered workflows.

The result? 130% year-on-year growth, lean operations, and a new blueprint for what small business success can look like in the digital age.

“You don’t need a headcount to prove you’re growing, you need results,” says Interim Digital Founder, Ginny Nicholls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I never wanted to build a big team. I wanted to build a nimble, scalable business, and freelancers made that possible.”

While traditional agencies expand by adding staff and overhead, Interim Digital has achieved scale differently:

Projects are delivered by vetted freelancers, managed through efficient systems and tools powered by automation and AI.

More than £200k saved annually by operating without full-time employees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ginny Nicholls said: “Compared to traditional agencies or in-house hiring, our model is significantly faster.

"We can onboard senior-level talent, even Heads of, within 24 to 48 hours.

"By working with freelancers, we’ve maintained the same output without the fixed overhead.

"We're still investing in talent, but we only pay for what we need, when we need it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After three years of bootstrapped success, Ginny Nicholls has now partnered with agency growth expert Paul Muggeridge-Breene, founder of Thrive.

The duo is exploring expansion and investment opportunities to help more businesses benefit from this agile model.

“We’ve proven that it’s possible to scale past £1m without building a traditional team,” said Nicholls.

“Now we’re focused on showing others how, whether that’s freelancers looking for freedom or founders looking for smarter growth.”