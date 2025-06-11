'No nonsense' young Harrogate lawyer returns to hometown after being appointed partner in firm

A talented young lawyer is returning to her hometown of Harrogate to take up a top job at a leading solicitors firm.

Sarah Barr-Young, a family lawyer with extensive expertise, is delighted to join Jones Myers and be back in Harrogate where she was born and attended junior school.

She said: “I am a long-standing admirer of Jones Myers’ standing for delivering excellence in client care and legal services of the highest calibre and regard this opportunity as a real honour."

The new role for Sarah Barr-Young will see her head up the family and divorce firm’s Financial Remedies Department in Harrogate.

First-class reputation in divorce and financial remedies - Sarah Barr-Young, who has been appointed a new partner at Harrogate solicitors Jones Myers. (Picture contributed)

A named Legal 500 ‘Key’ Lawyer and Chambers ‘Notable Practitioner’, Sarah is valued by clients as a knowledgeable, ‘no nonsense’ strategist who is patient and empathetic.

Highly experienced in complex, high net worth financial disputes, her reputation in business property portfolios, pensions on divorce and resolving disputes out of court through negotiation is widely recognised.

Sarah’s appointment comes in a formative year for Jones Myers, which has also doubled the size of the York city centre team with a series of new appointments.

Richard Peaker, Jones Myers managing partner, said: “Sarah’s first-class reputation in divorce and financial remedies is widely renowned and respected.

"She is a great asset to our award-winning team.

"We wish Sarah continued success in her career as a key member of our committed lawyers who are recognised as leaders in their field.”

On becoming a partner at Jones Myers, Sarah paid fulsome tribute to her predecessor.

Sarah said: “It is a privilege to be taking over from Neil Dring, a highly dedicated and compassionate family lawyer.

"I had the pleasure of previously working with Neil who sadly passed away earlier this year following an illness.”

With headquarters in Leeds, the firm, which has its own in-house counsel, has retained its top tier rankings in the Legal 500 and Chambers UK guides for more than three decades.

Jones Myers is also ranked in the top five per cent of UK law practices which deliver family law services by Review Solicitors, an independent legal review site.