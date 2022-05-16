The opening night of the Harrogate International Festival. The opening parade in Harrogate town centre, including street theatre, 200 school children and floats.

Nine retro pictures that prove Harrogate does events properly as Queen’s Jubilee weekend approaches

The Platinum Jubilee weekend in Harrogate will be celebrated by an exciting four-day programme of family events on the Stray and in Valley Gardens organised by Destination Harrogate and the Harrogate BID. The two groups aim to bring together the community, local businesses and visitors from further afield. People are invited to head into Harrogate for picnics, pageantry and a family-friendly party, joining the nation in celebrating Her Majesty the Queen’s 70 years of service over a bank holiday weekend from June 2-5.

By Gemma Jimmison
Monday, 16th May 2022, 3:46 pm

Harrogate has a long history of organising events - such as the Great Yorkshire Show, Harrogate International Festival and the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival. Here we take a look back at some of those events over the years...

1.

The launch of the Harrogate International Festival Box Office.

2.

Fringe Festival Harrogate at the SIRA Studio

3.

The Harrogate International Festival, officially launched with a tropical theme had staff from Vibroplant, who are sponsoring the festival, dancing to North Star Steel Orchestra, at the company's store at Starbeck, near Harrogate.

4.

Picture by Sam Atkins on behalf of Harrogate International Festival. Crime festival launch (Sarah Freeman at YP has story). Simon Theakson in gown & wig with authors L-R: Stuart MacBride, Laura Wilson, Natasha Cooper, Simon Kernick & Mark Billingham. Shot in Harrogate Council Chamber

