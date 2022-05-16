Nine retro pictures that prove Harrogate does events properly as Queen’s Jubilee weekend approaches

The Platinum Jubilee weekend in Harrogate will be celebrated by an exciting four-day programme of family events on the Stray and in Valley Gardens organised by Destination Harrogate and the Harrogate BID. The two groups aim to bring together the community, local businesses and visitors from further afield. People are invited to head into Harrogate for picnics, pageantry and a family-friendly party, joining the nation in celebrating Her Majesty the Queen’s 70 years of service over a bank holiday weekend from June 2-5.