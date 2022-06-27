Nine retro pictures showing how Harrogate residents celebrate summer

This year’s summer has officially started, and the weather is looking bright.

Tuesday saw the Summer Solstice while the schools holidays are less than five weeks away.

Here we take a look back at some of the events and occasions that have taken place during summer to celebrate the (hopefully) warmest season of the year. They include sponsored walks, art exhibitions, a music concert, and holiday camps. All the pictures were taken by staff photographers.

Send any old pictures for a future retro page to [email protected] Images should be in Jpeg format and at least 1mb in size. Please include your name and contact details, along with information about the pictures.

1. Yorkshire TV artist Granville Daniel Clarke 2nd left, pictured with his atmospheric watercolour entitled 'A Nidd Summer Light Stream' he created at the end of Feva 2010. Also present at Knaresborough Library are from left Feva photographer Tracey Maclean, Chairman Tony Cerexhe and Community & Information Officer Wendy Kent. Photo Sales

2. Year 13 pupils from King James's School proudly display their 'A' Level work, ready for the Annual Summer Art Exhibition. Photo Sales

3. Pupils from Ripon Grammar School raise a whopping £1700.88p for Cancer Research UK, after taking part in a Summer Sponsored Walk. Head teacher Martin Pearman centre right, collects the cheque on behalf of the Charity. Photo Sales

4. St Cuthbert's CE Primary School Summer Fair Rose Queen Ellie Foxton (centre) with princesses and princes, from left, Chloe Bryan, Francesca Kendal, Alex Brockway, Maria Brown, Izzy Hardcastle, Toby Joel-Eddy, Katieanne Wilson and Toril Munn. Photo Sales