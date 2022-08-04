Nine retro pictures of Harrogate groups enjoying carnival-themed events

The Carnival returned to the streets of Harrogate at the weekend. Crowds of visitors enjoyed a parade through the town centre as well as a host of festivities at Valley Gardens. The big, colourful, family-fun extravaganza featured a range of global dance performances and was bursting with colours, costumes and sounds.

Carnival-goers also enjoyed a Global Music Stage, a Global Dance Stage, and the Theatre of Food as well as family craft workshops - such as bunting making, mask making with the Leeds West Indian Carnival, and a dance workshop with Anonymas Dance.

Here we take a look back at other carnival-themed events organised in and around Harrogate over the years.

Send any old pictures for a future retro page to [email protected]

1. One of the rehearsals for Carnival Messiah to be staged at Harewood House. Photo Sales

2. One of the rehearsals for Carnival Messiah to be staged at Harewood House. Photo Sales

3. Attendant Yannina Riolfo (left) getting in the Carnival Spirit at the Starbeck Gala. Photo Sales

4. The parade takes on a carnival atmosphere at the begining of the Independence Day protests at RAF Menwith Hill, Darley. Photo Sales