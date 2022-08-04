Nine retro pictures of Harrogate groups enjoying carnival-themed events

The Carnival returned to the streets of Harrogate at the weekend. Crowds of visitors enjoyed a parade through the town centre as well as a host of festivities at Valley Gardens. The big, colourful, family-fun extravaganza featured a range of global dance performances and was bursting with colours, costumes and sounds.
Carnival-goers also enjoyed a Global Music Stage, a Global Dance Stage, and the Theatre of Food as well as family craft workshops - such as bunting making, mask making with the Leeds West Indian Carnival, and a dance workshop with Anonymas Dance.
Here we take a look back at other carnival-themed events organised in and around Harrogate over the years.
Send any old pictures for a future retro page to [email protected]