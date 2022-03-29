Nine retro pictures of events in Valley Gardens, Harrogate

Visitors to The Harrogate Fire and Light Experience enjoyed a trail of dazzling displays in the Valley Gardens last weekend.
Harrogate International Festivals teamed up with Culture Creative to light up the gardens with stunning installations of illuminations and incredible fire sculptures. Those who visited the gardens were also treated to fire lanterns, art installations and fire dancers, creating an experience that was enjoyed by people of all ages.
Here we take a look back on some other events that have taken place in Valley Gardens previously. Do you recognise anyone?
1.
The Harrogate Charities Fun Run sets off in Valley Gardens.
2.
Conor Davies, Mayor of Harrogate Coun Pat Jones, Kirsty Stewart, Chris Harrison and Simon Collier try the new Disc Golf course at Valley Gardens.
3.
Miss Pam Wood, 21, of Rotherham, a production assistant to a technical executive in a construction firm, has been chosen as the first Miss Yorkshire Television. Pam won £250 and a place in the Miss Great Britain contest to be televised from Morecambe. Pam, centre, is shown at her crowning ceremony in the Valley Gardens, Harrogate, with, left to right, Janey Mackaill, Frank Ifield, Gay Spink and Robina Sharp. Janet, 18, of Scunthorpe, was runner-up and Robina, 19, of St Margaret's View, Oakwood,, Leeds, was placed third. Frank Ifield, the singer, and Gay Spink were on the panel of judges.
4.
The Pinewoods Conservation Group roll out the pink carpet for Harrogate Mayor Councillor Pat Jones, as she plants a new beech tree in Valley Gardens. From left are Conservation members Margie Sutcliffe with Labrador Briar, Geoff Scurrah, Consort Bryan Jones, Trustee Roy Smith, Sue Pearce and Barbara Stone with Fred the dog.