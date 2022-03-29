Nine retro pictures of events in Valley Gardens, Harrogate

3.

Miss Pam Wood, 21, of Rotherham, a production assistant to a technical executive in a construction firm, has been chosen as the first Miss Yorkshire Television. Pam won £250 and a place in the Miss Great Britain contest to be televised from Morecambe. Pam, centre, is shown at her crowning ceremony in the Valley Gardens, Harrogate, with, left to right, Janey Mackaill, Frank Ifield, Gay Spink and Robina Sharp. Janet, 18, of Scunthorpe, was runner-up and Robina, 19, of St Margaret's View, Oakwood,, Leeds, was placed third. Frank Ifield, the singer, and Gay Spink were on the panel of judges.