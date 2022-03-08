Nine retro pictures from 2012 in Harrogate

This week’s retro pictures were all taken 10 years ago in 2012.

It’s the year that the Avengers was the highest grossing movie, Barack Obama was re-elected as president of the United States, along with his vice president Joe Biden, and the UK hosted the Olympic games - remember the Queen ‘skydiving’ into the opening ceremony with James Bond?

Great Britain won 29 gold medals and 65 overall medals making it the most successful Olympics performance for our nation since 1908.

Send in your photographs for a future Retro page by emailing [email protected] Please include details about the image, your name, contact number and email address.

1. Date:28th February 2012. Army Foundation College, Harrogate, Intake 30 Graduation Parade. Pictured Junior soldiers taking part in their graduation parade. Photo Sales

2. 26th December 2012. The pilgrimage to Fountains Abbey from Ripon Cathedral, led by Bishop of Ripon and Leeds The Rt Rev John Packer and The Very Revd Keith Jukes Dean of Ripon. Photo Sales

3. Ripon Sunrise Walk 2012. Photo Sales

4. Wetherby Market. Picture by Gerard Binks. Photo: Staff Photo Sales