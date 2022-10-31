The 50th edition of CAMRA’s annual Good Beer Guide has been published with a list of the best pubs serving the best beers, lagers and even ciders. There are more than 400 Yorkshire pubs featured in the book.

The author of the Good Beer Guide, Laura Hadland from the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), was inspired to help beer lovers find the best pints across the country. The guide reviews more than 4,500 pubs across the country.

Many of these pubs in North Yorkshire are just an easy walk away from some of the region’s most beautiful walking trails and paths.

Nine walks near some of the best North Yorkshire pubs

Wainwright's Coast-to-Coast Walk

This trail is considered one of the most popular long distance walking paths in Britain; from the Irish Sea at St Bees Head all the way along Northern England to the North Sea shoreline at Robin Hood’s Bay, it passes some of North Yorkshire’s most breath-taking views.

Bay Hotel, The Dock, is featured in the Robin Hood’s Bay section of CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2023 and is just a stone’s throw away from the coast-to-coast walk.

River Nidd Waterside Walk

You can enjoy a relaxing riverside walk along the River Nidd where the Viaduct is from Knaresborough Castle, near to Conyngham Hall. The walk is just under two miles long and passes through the historic ruins of the castle.

Blind Jack’s pub in Knaresborough’s Market Place is featured in the latest Good Beer Guide and is just a six-minute walk away from the Viaduct.

Ribblehead - The Craven Way

The walking trail between Ribblehead and Dent is 7.5 miles long, so it is more suited for ambitious hikers. Alternatively, you can just take a relaxing walk around the Ribblehead Viaduct which offers beautiful views of the Yorkshire Dales and it is a popular trail for hiking, mountain biking and running.

Ribblehead pub, Station Inn on Low Sleights Road, is featured in the guide and is only a nine-minute walk from the Ribblehead Viaduct.

Malham Cove

This short walk is easy enough to attempt with children four years and over. It is mostly flat with some steps that only take 10 minutes to walk up and it offers stunning views of the caves which were formed by a waterfall at the end of the last Ice Age more than 12,000 years ago.

One of the pubs featured in the Good Beer Guide, Lister Arms is just a 17-minute walk away from Malham Cove, the walk is also picturesque.

Janet’s Foss

This walk passes through Janet’s Foss before reaching Gordale Scar and is at the heart of one of the most charming villages in the Yorkshire Dales, with some amazing views. It is a 7.9km circular walking trail and is perfect for bird watching, camping and hiking as well as observing some of nature’s most fascinating wildlife.

Lister Arms is also just an 18-minute walk from Janet’s Foss.

Skipton Castle

This is an idyllic trail for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts as the route follows the canal out of Skipton to reach Skipton Castle. The woodland trail is home to some of the most interesting wildlife.

Three pubs featured in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide, Boat House, Narrow Boat and Beer Engine are just a six-minute walk away from Skipton Castle.

Whitby Abbey

The walk travels from Whitby Abbey and the town centre all the way to Whitby Lighthouse. There are some excellent views of the sea and cliff as you pass Saltwick Bay. The circular walk then runs back through Whitby via the Abbey and then down the famous 199 steps back into the historic town that inspired Bram Stoker’s book Dracula.

Arch and Abbey pub has been featured in Good Beer Guide 2023 and is just a 12-minute walk from Whitby Abbey.