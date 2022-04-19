Nine nostalgic pictures from Harrogate Spring Flower Show in the early noughties

The popular Harrogate Spring Flower Show is set to return to the Great Yorkshire Showground from today (Thursday) until Sunday to kick-start the UK’s national gardening calendar.
Designers from across the country will be creating a flash of fantastic floral inspiration to illustrate the benefits of bringing plants and flowers into our lives this season.
This year, a packed programme of live entertainment includes talks and demonstrations across four stages.
There will also be thousands of high-quality garden products, unique handmade crafts, gifts and specialist foods to add to a truly great day out for all garden lovers.
Here we take a look back at previous years of the Harrogate Spring Flower Show...