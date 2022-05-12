Nine black and white pictures showing the Harrogate district in the 20th century

This week’s retro page has gone back as far as 1910 and runs all the way through to 1999. The black and white images were all taken from the archives of the Harrogate Advertiser and its sister paper The Yorkshire Post. They show a wide variety of events, from film star and actress Sarah Churchill opening a fashion show in Harrogate to four young Army apprentices who took part in Exercise Parashot with other units of the British Army.
They are pictured with Sgt. Major John Hagard and Sgt. Major Bill Jamieson. There’s also a war evacuation and sporting events featured.
1. Army
Harrogate. 8th August 1974 The four young soldiers from the Army Apprentices' College, Harrogate, who are to take part in Exercise Parashot with other units of the British Army, are instructed by Sgt.-Major John Hagard (left) and Sgt.-Major Bill Jamieson. From the left, they are: A./T. Malcom Whitehead, A./T. L./Cpl. Philip Legrove, A./T. L./Cpl. John McEwan and A./T. Sgt. John Hickman.
2.
Knaresborough Town of the Harrogate claro League, back from left, Rick Kear, manager, Neil Winterburn, Craig Unsworth, Russell Robshaw, Jonathan Jackson, Ryan McGhee, James Reid, Chris Harris, Wesley Kear. Front from left, Danny Hallam, Darren Fowles, Philip Revilious, Dion Surr, Alistair Ramsay, Lee Deaton, Nick Howliston
3.
15.11.92 - On the Ball..... Ripon City's Mike Bingham, right, on the attack in the Claro League against Bardsey.
4. STEAM TRACTION ENGINES AND STEAM ROLLERS
Ripon c. 1910 the "Wakeman" Steam Roller