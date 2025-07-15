Night of sporting legends raises more than £45k for Harrogate's Saint Michael’s Hospice
The event, hosted by Leeds United icon Eddie Gray MBE in memory of his late son Stuart, brought together names like Gary McAllister, Joe Jordan, Roy Aitken, Paralympian Lottie McGuinness and BBC Breakfast presenter Mike Bushell at stunning Bowcliffe Hall Bramham near Wetherby to raise funds for Harrogate-based charity Saint Michael’s Hospice.
Speaking at the event, Eddie Gray said: “Hosting this event in memory of our son Stuart was incredibly meaningful for our family.
"We’re so grateful to everyone who attended and to Bowcliffe Hall and Jonathan Turner for their generous support.
“It’s important to support those who rely on the vital services provided by the hospice.
"We hope to host the event again next year to continue supporting such a vital cause.”
Eddie Gray’s son, Stuart Gray, a former Celtic footballer who sadly died in 2024, was cared for by Saint Michael’s during his final months.
Hailed as “truly a night to remember”, guests at the exclusive Sporting Dinner enjoyed an inspiring mix of laughter and heartfelt moments from Sir Alex Ferguson and other sporting greats, as the panel shared personal memories, career highs and lows and behind-the-scenes anecdotes.
The fundraising event at at Bowcliffe Hall, which was compered by BBC Rugby League correspondent Tanya Arnold, raised more than £46,000 for specialist end-of-life care services at Saint Michael’s Hospice.
But Saint Michael’s Hospice still needs to raise an additional £500,000 this year alone simply to maintain its current level of services as the cost of living rises while government financial support falls.
In February, the hospice’s chief executive Tony Collins revealed that it now receives just 17% of its funding from the government, which had risen by 1.2% even when inflation stood at 8%.
Donations, events and gifts in wills now provide 75% of its income.
The charity believes that no one should have to face terminal illness alone and ensures caring and compassionate teams are there alongside local people and their families when needed most.
More information at: https://saintmichaelshospice.org/