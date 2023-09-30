Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rachael Motley, 32, impressed the crowds winning not one, but two rosettes on 14-year-old traditional cob gelding, Billy.

Rachael, who lives in Nidderdale, has been working with horses since she was just five years old.

This lifelong dedication and passion has solidified her strength as a competitor in both the ridden and in-hand coloured classes at the show.

Rachael Motley takes overall champion title at Pateley Show on horse Billy.

She said: “I’ve loved being around horses since I was five.

“My grandma had loads of Shetlands, so I grew up around them. This is where my passion for ponies and horses stems from.

“We spend hours the day before grooming the ponies to the highest standard, bathing them for hours.

“A lot of work goes into the event.

“I get extra nervous at Pateley Show, I find it quite stressful.

“I know so many people in the audience.

“If I make a mistake, then my friends and family will see it.

“It feels like more pressure is on to get it perfect.

“I’ve been to nearly all of the agricultural shows but the Pateley Show is really special to me.

“It’s such a fantastic show all round.”

Rachael rears ponies from home which requires a considerable amount of dedication each day.

Home produced horses receive more personalised care, while this approach is known for enhancing the bond of trust between horse and owner and reducing stress.

Describing her daily routine, she said: “I get up at 5am every morning to look after my ponies, I’ve always loved it.

“Billy was six when I got him, he’s just been broken in.

“He’s been to the horse of the year show.

““I’ve been to the Pateley Show every year since I’ve had a horse.

“All my horses are coloured cobs, it's what I specialise in.