Nidderdale views in calendar
Views of the Nidderdale area are being championed in a calendar to celebrate Yorkshire.
Leeds-based Haron Homes marked Yorkshire Day 2021 by inviting county residents to submit their best photographs of the region to be used in the housebuilder’s 2022 calendar.
“Harron received 80 entries, featuring an assortment of views from stunning sunset landscapes to the gorgeous greenery the area is famed for in all weathers and lighting,” said a spokesman for the company.
“These entries have been whittled down to just 12; one for each page of the calendar, including Philip Bailey who has been crowned the winner of the competition with his incredible shot of the sunset at Linton Falls near Grassington.”
The other images featured throughout the year are:
January – George Varley - Snaizeholme in the Yorkshire Dales
February - Martin Graham - Stoodley Pike
March - Mick Howard - Nidd Falls on The River Nidd
April - Betty de Brouwer - Ripon
May - Michelle Bray - Ripon
June - Martin Graham - near Thurlstone, South Yorkshire
July - Lindsay and Neil Allen - The Great Yorkshire Show 2021
August - Glynn Beck – Bluebells by the water
September - Glynn Beck - Sunrise on the Leeds Liverpool canal at Keighley
October - Claire Proffitt - Woodfall Beck in Halifax
November - Katrina O’Halloran - Quarry Park, Dunsville, Doncaster
December - David Hare - Bramley Park, Leeds.
Calendars will be gifted to new house buyers in 2022 and can be seen at Harron’s developments across the region.