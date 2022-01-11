Nidderdale views in calendar

Leeds-based Haron Homes marked Yorkshire Day 2021 by inviting county residents to submit their best photographs of the region to be used in the housebuilder’s 2022 calendar.

“Harron received 80 entries, featuring an assortment of views from stunning sunset landscapes to the gorgeous greenery the area is famed for in all weathers and lighting,” said a spokesman for the company.

“These entries have been whittled down to just 12; one for each page of the calendar, including Philip Bailey who has been crowned the winner of the competition with his incredible shot of the sunset at Linton Falls near Grassington.”

The other images featured throughout the year are:

January – George Varley - Snaizeholme in the Yorkshire Dales

February - Martin Graham - Stoodley Pike

March - Mick Howard - Nidd Falls on The River Nidd

April - Betty de Brouwer - Ripon

May - Michelle Bray - Ripon

June - Martin Graham - near Thurlstone, South Yorkshire

July - Lindsay and Neil Allen - The Great Yorkshire Show 2021

August - Glynn Beck – Bluebells by the water

September - Glynn Beck - Sunrise on the Leeds Liverpool canal at Keighley

October - Claire Proffitt - Woodfall Beck in Halifax

November - Katrina O’Halloran - Quarry Park, Dunsville, Doncaster

December - David Hare - Bramley Park, Leeds.