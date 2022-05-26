Nidderdale to see Yorkshire Water countryside rangers

Recruitment for a lead ranger is underway, with the successful person leading a team who will oversee the company’s reservoirs and engage with visitors to ensure the sites are safe and welcoming for all visitors.

Peter Coddington, partnership and portfolio manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “We have a number of beautiful recreation sites across the region and our new team of rangers will help to keep them that way, ensuring everyone visiting our sites has a fantastic experience.

“Many of our sites are remote and having a dedicated team responsible for monitoring, maintaining, and promoting them will help us tackle anti-social behaviour, people entering the water at our reservoirs and help to inform visitors of the Countryside Code.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming a new ranger team who will have the knowledge and experience required to assist in managing our recreational sites for the benefit of all visitors.”

Yorkshire Water’s recreational sites are in some of Yorkshire’s most picturesque and famous countryside, ranging from the Peak District National Park in the south, along the Pennine hills in the west of the county and up to the Nidderdale AONB, the Yorkshire Dales National Park and the North York Moors National Park in the north.

The rangers will promote the Countryside Code to visitors, which will include:

* Considering the local community and other people enjoying the outdoors and parking carefully so access to gateways and driveways is clear

* Leaving gates and property as they were found and sticking to paths

* Leaving no trace of a visit, taking all litter home. Not lighting barbecues or fires and making sure to keep dogs under control and bin any poo