Nidderdale Show annual dinner pictures

Over 300 tickets were sold as the organisation welcomed the get together with lots of familiar faces from the dale.

“Show president Trevor Stoney reminisced about how our local town and show had changed and adapted over the years,” said a spokesman.

“He summed up the evening by saying, it has been a brilliant doo.”

Trevor also presented Sarah Smith with her Life Membership badge and thanked her for her hard work over the years, especially within the horse sections.

Following Covid restrictions, Nidderdale Show is returning on Monday September 19.

“We are aiming to have a bigger and better show than ever with exciting new additions,” added the spokesman.

Nidderdale Show is a date not to be missed. It brings together the local community, as well as people far and wide.

“With cattle and horse classes, rabbits and poultry, cakes and jams to llamas and lots of tractors, there’s something for everyone.