Nidderdale shop to aid transport scheme

Nidderdale Plus said that there had been a positive reaction with people arriving with items to stock the former Save the Children site in High Street, which will benefit vital facilities, including its Community Transport system.

Helen Flynn, Executive Director, said: “People seem to recognise the benefits of the shop to the community.

“The Transport service has been running for over seven years now and is in constant use.

“We have a community car provided by North Yorks County Council and driven by volunteer drivers, and increasingly we have volunteers using their own cars to help transport local residents.

“This really is an essential service for Nidderdale and we are so grateful for our wonderful team of volunteer drivers. The service could not exist and be affordable for people without them.

“Funding things like the insurance, fuel and maintenance costs, as well as the admin support, is always a challenge, so funds from our new charity shop will make a big difference.”

The service ensures that people who have no private transport and cannot access public transport can get to essential appointments and daily needs, such as hospital, optician and doctor appointments and shopping and hairdressing needs.

Sandra Walker coordinates all the bookings and looks after all the volunteers from the Hub.

She added: “Increasingly we are finding that people needing to use the service have a greater level of need, so the care and time that volunteers need to give to passengers is particularly appreciated.

“This is a service that vulnerable and elderly people, in particular, in Nidderdale need.”

New volunteers drivers are always welcomed, and anyone interested should contact Sandra at 01423 714953 or at [email protected]

Anyone with donations of items to stock the shop, which will open mid February, can drop them off on - Saturday 22, 10am-2pm; Tuesday 24, 10am-2pm; Saturday 29, 10am-2pm; Tuesday February 1, 10am-2pm; Saturday 5, 10am-2pm.