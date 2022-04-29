Nidderdale sees rise in child cricket players

And, to help with continued development of the sport for children, the league has confirmed North Yorkshire independent heating and fuel oil supplier, Ripon-based Kettlewell Fuels as its main sponsor for another year.

Nidderdale and District Amateur Cricket League Chairman, Sir Thomas Ingilby, said: “It’s such great news that junior cricket is growing in popularity across the district.

“Kettlewell Fuels has been a huge support over the last few years, and we’re looking forward to working with them to push the boundaries of grassroots cricket even further this season.”

The Nidderdale Junior Cricket League, part of the larger Nidderdale and District Amateur Cricket League, has seen the number of clubs entering rise from 23 to 27, with a total of 114 junior teams, compared with 99 last year.

Mick Dawson, Junior League Hon. League General Secretary added: “Our first fixtures are scheduled for week commencing 25th April where our under 18s begin their season followed by the under 15s on 28th April. The other age group matches start in early May.

“We can’t wait to get this year’s league underway and I’d like to say a personal thank you to Kettlewell Fuels for their support once again.

“It’s backing from local businesses like this that help to secure the future of grassroots cricket.”

Janet Kettlewell from Kettlewell Fuels, which firs sponsored the league in 2019, added: “As cricketing enthusiasts ourselves, we are proud that Kettlewell Fuels’ sponsorship contributes to the development of cricket across the district.

“It’s so good to see the juniors taking part and building on the progress they have made in previous seasons and to welcome even more teams to the league this season, this is exactly what we were hoping would happen.”