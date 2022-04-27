Nidderdale residents get NHS app help

Jo Hayes, Digital Champion Coordinator at Nidderdale Plus Community Hub, has been busy over the past few weeks, working in partnership with the NHS, promoting the uses of the health services app.

Jo said that many people have downloaded the digital programme to their devices following her help.

“When we think of the NHS app we might just think that it’s only useful for downloading our Covid passport and providing evidence of our vaccination record,” said Jo.

“Well, the NHS app is much more than just a Covid vaccination passport.

“The app makes it easier for people to access their GP, giving them an alternative way to access their practice at a time of day or night that’s most convenient and bypass busy phone lines.

“Patients can book certain routine appointments, order repeat prescriptions and view their medical records.

“Other benefits to the free app include checking symptoms and access to the NHS 111 phone number which are easily accessible 24 hours a day and easily accessible from anywhere.”

Practice Manager, Pat Berriman, at Nidderdale Group Practice added that the app is useful to patients and the medical profession.

“The benefits for patients to use the NHS app are that they can order their medication on-line, obtain general health advice as well as COVID information,” said Pat.

“In terms of benefits to the practice, the main thing is that it reduces the amount of incoming calls for us and the app makes it simple for people to cancel appointments, reducing the number of no-shows.”

Last November Nidderdale Plus appointed Jo as a digital champion coordinator after the Covid pandemic highlighted the problems many suffered navigating every day services online.

Jo said she is happy to provide residents with help and advice about how to download the app, as well as helping with any other aspects of people getting on line, or increasing their level of digital skills.