Nidderdale men’s mental health given a boost

Nidderdale and Pateley Bridge Men’s Shed members have received donations of materials from developer Brierley Homes and their construction partner The HACS Group who are creating new homes at the Millwright Park site in Pateley Bridge.

Shed members had been struggling to find materials for their work and when that became apparent, a donation was organised.

The HACS Group Managing Director, Mark Smith, said: “When we knew there was an opportunity to help the Men’s Shed we were delighted to be involved.

“With a large, predominantly male workforce, men’s mental health is something very close to our hearts.

“The Men’s Shed provides a tremendous service, both for its members and to others in the community through the items they make.”

Roger Newson Smith, chairman of the Men’s Shed charity, said: “Our members have a great enthusiasm for using their skills to put something back into the community.

“They also enjoy the companionship that working alongside each other and sharing their knowledge brings.

“The sort of support we have from Brierley Homes and The HACS Group helps us to continue doing that.”

One of the reasons the Shed was established was to counter social isolation and loneliness and also because it will generate benefits for the wider community.

Volunteers at the shed will be commissioned to make bat and bird boxes, along with bug hotels, which will be installed at Millwright Park as the development, due for completion in spring, progresses.

County Councillor Stanley Lumley, the member for Pateley Bridge, said: “The pandemic has been a tough time and groups like the Men’s Shed had been a fantastic way for people to start getting together again.

“It isn’t only good for people’s mental health to have groups like this but their work also benefits other parts of the community.”