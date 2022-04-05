Nidderdale farmer turns author

Nigel Leggett of Heathfield, near Pateley Bridge has written his first novel which he has called Pitchfork, which is due out in September.

“The book is a horse racing thriller along the lines of a Dick Francis book,” said Nigel who farms a smallholding with sheep and hens and keeps ex racehorses.

“It centres on Neil Bartholomew who is born into horses but shows no interest in them until a chance meeting with a string of racehorses at the Yorkshire racing stronghold of Middleham.

“In next to no time he is riding racehorses for a local trainer and not long after he has his first ride and shows a flair for the racing game.

“Then gradually it all goes wrong big time and he is left not just fighting to save his career but his life as well and the book follows the following ups and downs with more downs.”

Nigel, who went to local schools Grosvenor and Ashville and describes himself as a 50-something farmer, is also a dry stone waller but in his spare time goes to race meetings.

He added: “For relaxation I go horse racing, which is my big passion, and I am involved in a few racing syndicates.

“My mum has bred a few racehorses and occasionally I ride the ex racehorses, though the roads are becoming too dangerous for horse riding nowadays.”

As well as writing, his other pasttimes include playing squash, and baking cakes and making wine, which he has found success with at Pateley Show.