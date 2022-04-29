Nidderdale centre launches Poetry in Motion walks

Taking in Leathley, Riffa and Stainburn, before returning to the Centre for lunch, the group took the opportunity to read their favourite poems along the way. “Poetry has been proven to be beneficial to one’s mental health, particularly combining it with being out in the open air,” said spokesman Sarah Stead.

“Despite getting very wet, the event was thoroughly enjoyed.

“There are still a few available places for the remaining events in our programme. Please get in touch if you would like to take part.”

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Authors chosen by the walkers included Spike Milligan, Enid Blyton, Gillian Clarke and Robert Macfarlane, with the participants stopping to read their chosen pieces enroute.

The centre’s new programme Words in the Valley starts in June, kicking off with a special street party to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The group said they will soon be releasing more details.

To take part in the Poetry in Motion walks, log on to www.washburnvallry,org or phone 01943 880794.