Nidd Valley Road Runners award night at Pavilions of Harrogate - the results
A Harrogate running club has recognised a year of achievement by its members in its glittering annual awards night.
Held on Saturday night at Pavilions of Harrogate, Nidd Valley Road Runners gathered in its usual spirit of friendliness to look back on 2022.
Organisers want to pay a special mention to Pavilions of Harrogate and Kings Catering company for helping the club with the event at short notice and doing an excellent job.
Nidd Valley Road Runners award winners
Road winners
Male Senior – Adam Kirk
Male Vet – Darren Townend
Male Senior Vet – Andy Todd
Male Ultra Vet – Dave Seaman
Male age adjusted – Martin Lofthouse
Male evening league – Sam Fugill
Female Senior – Laura Francis
Female Vet – Sarah Staiano
Female Senior Vet – Fiona Deacon
Female Ultra Vet – Sue Ball
Female age adjusted – Christine Holleran
Female evening league – Helen Gregory
Cross Country winners
Male Senior – Billy Fox
Male Vet – Darren Townend
Male Senior Vet – Guy Parker
Male age adjusted – Martin Lofthouse
Female Senior – Laura Francis
Female Vet – Sarah Staiano
Female Senior Vet – Fiona Deacon
Female age adjusted – Christine Holleran
Fell winners
Male Senior – Andrew Harris
Male Vet – Martin Lofthouse
Male age adjusted – Nigel Scaife
Female Senior – Catherine Barber
Female Vet – Emma David
Female age adjusted – Sarah Chalmers
Mob match – Nidd Valley – DONE
Most meritorious – Moira McTague & Guy Parker
Most improved – Vicky Thomas