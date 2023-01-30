News you can trust since 1836
Nidd Valley Road Runners award night at Pavilions of Harrogate - the results

A Harrogate running club has recognised a year of achievement by its members in its glittering annual awards night.

By Graham Chalmers
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 12:32pm

Held on Saturday night at Pavilions of Harrogate, Nidd Valley Road Runners gathered in its usual spirit of friendliness to look back on 2022.

Organisers want to pay a special mention to Pavilions of Harrogate and Kings Catering company for helping the club with the event at short notice and doing an excellent job.

Nidd Valley Road Runners award winners

The winners - This year's winners at Nidd Valley Road Runners awards night at Pavilions of Harrogate.
Road winners

Male Senior – Adam Kirk

Male Vet – Darren Townend

Male Senior Vet – Andy Todd

Attendees at Nidd Valley Road Runners awards events at Pavilions of Harrogate last Saturday night.

Male Ultra Vet – Dave Seaman

Male age adjusted – Martin Lofthouse

Male evening league – Sam Fugill

Female Senior – Laura Francis

Female Vet – Sarah Staiano

Female Senior Vet – Fiona Deacon

Female Ultra Vet – Sue Ball

Female age adjusted – Christine Holleran

Female evening league – Helen Gregory

Cross Country winners

Male Senior – Billy Fox

Male Vet – Darren Townend

Male Senior Vet – Guy Parker

Male age adjusted – Martin Lofthouse

Female Senior – Laura Francis

Female Vet – Sarah Staiano

Female Senior Vet – Fiona Deacon

Female age adjusted – Christine Holleran

Fell winners

Male Senior – Andrew Harris

Male Vet – Martin Lofthouse

Male age adjusted – Nigel Scaife

Female Senior – Catherine Barber

Female Vet – Emma David

Female age adjusted – Sarah Chalmers

Mob match – Nidd Valley – DONE

Most meritorious – Moira McTague & Guy Parker

Most improved – Vicky Thomas

