Nidd Gorge search: Police bring in underwater teams as concern grows over missing Harrogate woman Rebecca Lambert
Worries are mounting today over a missing Harrogate woman as extensive police searches are taking place with Underwater search and rescue in the Nidd Gorge area.
Rebecca Lambert, 22, was reported missing from her home in the Starbeck area of Harrogate last Friday, June 16.
Concerns are growing for her welfare and extensive police searches are currently taking place in the Nidd Gorge area with assistance from Search and Rescue and Underwater search and rescue.