News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

Nidd Gorge search: Police bring in underwater teams as concern grows over missing Harrogate woman Rebecca Lambert

Worries are mounting today over a missing Harrogate woman as extensive police searches are taking place with Underwater search and rescue in the Nidd Gorge area.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 19th Jun 2023, 13:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 13:33 BST

Rebecca Lambert, 22, was reported missing from her home in the Starbeck area of Harrogate last Friday, June 16.

Concerns are growing for her welfare and extensive police searches are currently taking place in the Nidd Gorge area with assistance from Search and Rescue and Underwater search and rescue.

North Yorkshire Police say Rebecca Lambert, 22, was reported missing from her home in the Starbeck area of Harrogate last Friday, June 16.North Yorkshire Police say Rebecca Lambert, 22, was reported missing from her home in the Starbeck area of Harrogate last Friday, June 16.
North Yorkshire Police say Rebecca Lambert, 22, was reported missing from her home in the Starbeck area of Harrogate last Friday, June 16.