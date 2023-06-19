Nidd Gorge police search: Inspector speaks after underwater search for missing Harrogate woman

Sophie Rebecca Lambert, 22, was reported missing from her home in the Starbeck area of Harrogate last Friday, June 16, said North Yorkshire Police.

Concerns are growing for her welfare and extensive police searches are currently taking place in the Nidd Gorge area with assistance from Search and Rescue and Underwater search and rescue.

Speaking this afternoon, Critical Incident Inspector Graham Waller talked about the search so far and advised what you can do if you have any sightings of Sophie.

“Sophie was last seen leaving her home address in Starbeck, Harrogate at 7.06pm on Friday 16 June,” said Critical Incident Inspector, Graham Waller.

"There have been no positive sightings of her since.

"Our extensive searches have focussed on house to house enquiries along with searches of the Nidd Gorge area, aided by specialist search and rescue teams.

"If you have any sightings of Sophie, from Friday onwards, we would like to hear from you.

