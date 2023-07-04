NHS staff invited to visit RHS Garden Harlow Carr for free to celebrate the National Health Service's 75th anniversary

NHS employees will be given free access to any of these gardens - including Harlow Carr in Harrogate - from Wednesday, July 5 - the official day of the NHS’ 75th anniversary - until Tuesday, July 11, when they present their staff ID badge at the welcome desk. No advance booking is required.

Helena Pettit, RHS director of shows and gardens, said: “Inviting NHS staff to our RHS gardens free-of-charge is just a small way for us to thank them for all the amazing work that they do.

"We hope as many NHS workers as possible are able to take up the offer and will enjoy some time away from work surrounded by plants and nature.”

A visitor walks through the woodland at RHS Garden Harlow Carr