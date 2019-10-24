Next stage for Harrogate Poppy Appeal as displays go up in town

The Harrogate Cenotaph Poppy Appeal is moving on to its next stage - hanging up the displays throughout the town.

Last week the project celebrated an amazing achievement as it almost hit its 10,000 poppy target and got ready to take on the next venture of sewing the poppies on to the netting ready for showing the stunning display on November 11.

The aim of the project is to cover buildings around Harrogate Cenotaph in knitted poppies for Remembrance Day.

Coun Stuart Martin, Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate, is behind the idea and has said he hopes the displays can be used again next year, to coincide with VE Day events.

Last year, Coun Martin helped organise The Ripon Community Poppy Project, which saw the city covered in knitted poppies to commemorate the end of World War One.

The project is being supported by independent business Yarn Etc, on Knaresborough Road, which has been encouraging residents to knit enough poppies to line the route from St Peter’s Church to the war memorial.

The business has been offering free poppy knitting and crocheting patterns in store.

And after a series of workshops held in the last week to sew the poppies onto the net, another afternoon session will be held at Mowbray Community Church today, Thursday, from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

Coun Martin has said that he hopes the displays will start to go up throughout Harrogate next week.

Many businesses within the town have embraced the project, with Lloyds Bank putting up poppy displays in its branch and the Yorkshire Hotel also getting involved.

Bettys has said that it will be delighted to have the poppies displayed on the railings outside the tearooms, and that it will be creating its own window display to commemorate November 11.

Coun Martin said: “I am absolutely delighted with the way people have embraced the challenge that I set them. This has gone really well and I’m really happy with it. It’s going to be a glorious display in Harrogate.”

He also said that there are lots of poppies to give away to local shops and businesses, who can put them on display in their windows.

Coun Martin has been liasing with the fire service to ensure that the high level displays are put in place, which he believes will begin in the coming week.

The poppies are part of a wider project for Coun Martin and Hazel Barker, who helps to coordinate the appeal.

They are in the process of organising a street party to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day next year.

The party would be held on May 7 and run from the Prince of Wales roundabout to Bettys, a route which the knitted poppies will line.

To get involved, email bigstu.martin@virgin.net, or call 07811 390448.