Newly approved foster carers across Harrogate receive £500 ‘golden hello’

The first foster carers to receive £500 golden hellos have spoken of their pride at joining the ranks of those offering support to children who are often the most in need.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:31 BST
The first foster carers to receive £500 golden hellos have spoken of their pride at joining the ranks of those offering support to children who are often the most in need.

The incentive was launched by Fostering North Yorkshire, North Yorkshire Council’s not-for-profit fostering service, to help bring in new foster carers as there is a national shortage, but a higher demand with more children coming into care.

The team at Fostering North Yorkshire is keen to let people know about the range of opportunities and financial support available to provide quality care for children and young people across the county.

Short breaks and sleepovers are perfect opportunities for foster carers who have a full-time job. They are pre-planned and support families to have a rest or they can give the adults a bit of time to themselves.

There are other opportunities, such as emergency foster care, care for asylum seekers, short-term foster care or long-term care

. Fostering North Yorkshire normally has children aged 10 and up in need of foster carers, including siblings who they do not want to split up.

The team works with the foster carers to find what is best for them and their commitments.

The only thing that all foster carers have in common is a love of children and a desire to make a difference.

People interested in fostering can visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/fostering to find out more.

The £500 golden hello is being offered to newly approved carers until December 31.

