Maxine Hall of Halls of Heddon with her display of Dalia's

Newby Hall puts on stunning display as people flock to see Harrogate's Autumn Flower Show

The Harrogate Autumn Flower Show took place at Newby Hall and Gardens, near Ripon, where around 30,000 visitors attended the three day event

By Lucy Chappell
Monday, 27th September 2021, 2:22 pm

The show featured a number of favourites including garden installations, plant nurseries, a world-famous giant vegetable competition, live theatre and Britain’s biggest display of autumn blooms and organisers behind the event would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who supported their event at what was a new location.

1. Harrogate Autumn Flower Show

Around 30,000 visitors attended the three day event at Newby Hall and Gardens

Photo: Gerard Binks

2. Harrogate Autumn Flower Show

Leon Tanttari (aged 8) with a cactus

Photo: Gerard Binks

3. Harrogate Autumn Flower Show

Claire Stead of Holden Clough Nurseries in their garden at the show

Photo: Gerard Binks

4. Harrogate Autumn Flower Show

Onion judge Adrian Read with the heaviest onions on display at the show

Photo: Gerard Binks

