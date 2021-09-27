Newby Hall puts on stunning display as people flock to see Harrogate's Autumn Flower Show

The show featured a number of favourites including garden installations, plant nurseries, a world-famous giant vegetable competition, live theatre and Britain’s biggest display of autumn blooms and organisers behind the event would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who supported their event at what was a new location.
1. Harrogate Autumn Flower Show
Around 30,000 visitors attended the three day event at Newby Hall and Gardens
Photo: Gerard Binks
2. Harrogate Autumn Flower Show
Leon Tanttari (aged 8) with a cactus
Photo: Gerard Binks
3. Harrogate Autumn Flower Show
Claire Stead of Holden Clough Nurseries in their garden at the show
Photo: Gerard Binks
4. Harrogate Autumn Flower Show
Onion judge Adrian Read with the heaviest onions on display at the show
Photo: Gerard Binks