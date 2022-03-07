Newby Hall in Ripon marks Queen's Jubilee by planting Oak Avenue

Gardeners planted the 34 oak trees as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative, which invites people from across the UK to “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee”.

The avenue was blessed by The Reverend Canon John Dobson, Dean of Ripon Cathedral, as the Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire Jo Ropner, assisted by six pupils from nearby Skelton Newby Hall CE Primary School, planted the final tree.

The children will help maintain the trees over the coming years.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils Megan Charlton and Andy Konaszewicz, with Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire Jo Ropner and The Reverend Canon John Dobson, Dean of Ripon.

The avenue of trees, south of Newby’s main gates and on a popular walking route for locals, replace lime trees which had reached the end of their life. The newly planted walk will be known as the Jubilee Avenue and will provide a backdrop for a bench to be supplied by the local parish council.

Newby Hall is one of the UK’s finest Adam houses. It remains in private ownership and is the family home of Mr and Mrs Richard Compton.

Richard Compton said: “We are delighted to play our part in enhancing our environment by planting this wonderful avenue of oaks which will not only benefit future generations but creates a legacy in celebration of Her Majesty’s 70 years of service and leadership of our great nation.”