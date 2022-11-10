New website launched to help Harrogate's unpaid carers get the support they so deserve

Carers’ Resource is launching a new website to support unpaid carers across Harrogate, Bradford, Craven and Selby districts.

Carers’ Resource is launching a new website to support unpaid carers across Harrogate, Bradford, Craven and Selby districts.

The official launch will take place on Carers Rights Day on Thursday, November 24 with a series of drop-in events for unpaid carers taking place at the charity’s offices in Harrogate, Bradford, Skipton and Selby from 11am to 2pm.

Chris Whiley, CEO of Carers’ Resource, said: “We know there are many carers out there who are looking after a friend or relative who don’t realise they are a carer and that they have rights.

"Our new website will be a one-stop shop for all unpaid carers, of any age.

"This means carers can find out more about their rights and the support available to them, at any time of the day or night.

"They can easily register with us or request support online."

The drop-in events will see unpaid carers and professionals who work with carers invited to drop in to a warm, welcoming setting where food will be available, find out more about the new Carers’ Resource website, and access information about the cost of living crisis, carers rights, and the support on offer.

A carer is anyone who cares, unpaid, for a friend or family member who due to illness, disability, frailty, a mental health problem or an addiction cannot cope without their support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unpaid carers – whether young or old – have several major rights including:

A free flu vaccine

The right to be identified as a carer

The right to protection from discrimination

Advertisement Hide Ad

The right to receive a Carer’s Assessment

The right to discuss flexible working options

The right to be consulted on hospital discharge

The Carers’ Resource office in Harrogate is based at Unit 3, Grove Park Court, Grove Park Terrace, Harrogate HG1 4DP.

Advertisement Hide Ad