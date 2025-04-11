New wave of traffic restrictions in Harrogate as worst year for roadworks causes more disruption

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate motorists are facing a new wave of roadworks as the number of temporary traffic restrictions across the town reaches more than two dozen.

After nearly four months of disruption in various parts of town caused mainly by essential utility work, the impact of the Harrogate Station Gateway project is now also being felt

Navigating the town centre for drivers is once again a frustrating task after North Yorkshire Council introduced a Temporary Prohibition of Traffic Order.

Running, in general, to July 18, 2025, the order prohibits any vehicle from using Victoria Avenue, Harrogate, Belford Road and Tower Street, subject to access to premises due to a pedestrian improvement scheme.

The impact of the Harrogate Station Gateway project is now being felt in the Victoria Avenue area of the town centre. (Picture contributed)

The roadworks are scheduled to last longer for Belford Road, Belford Place and Tower Street – until October 31.

At the same time, in the same area of Harrogate town centre road repairs running until April 18 are also impacting on York Place, Station Parade and Queen Parade.

Cold Bath Road in Harrogate is set for a temporary road closure with essential electrical works between Queens Road and Valley Drive from Monday, April 14 to Friday, April 18, according to Northern Powergrid.

Among the other area of town currently also confronting disruption and delay from roadworks are Kings Road, Knaresborough Road, Coppice Drive, Skipton Road, Regent Parade, Mowbray Square, Myrtle Road, Harcourt Road, Church Square, Hartwith Drive, Firs Avenue, Hornbeam Square West and Grantley Drive.

For the full picture of Harrogate’s traffic headaches, visit North Yorkshire’s interactive map at: https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roads-parking-and-travel/roads-and-pavements/roadworks-map