New visitor attraction for the whole family at beautiful North Yorkshire country estate

A spectacular “laser-lit immersive experience” is promised to visitors at one of North Yorkshire’s most beautiful country estates as it launches its family-friendly Winter Light Trail.

Luminescence - A Winter Light Trail will transform the woodland and lakeside landscape of Swinton Park Hotel into a mesmerising experience of light and nature with an enchanting series of illuminations celebrating the wonder of the natural world.

Located ten miles from Ripon and 20 miles from Harrogate, Swinton Park Hotel is set in a 20,000 acre historic estate which has been owned by the Cunliffe-Lister family since the 1880s.

Perfect for all the family, the estate’s first-ever light trail will run from November 6 to February 22, 2026 and offers a captivating evening experience with the chance to enjoy warming drinks and snacks partway around the trail, as well as visiting Swinton Park Hotel’s highly-rated bars and restaurants.

Felicity Cunliffe-Lister said: “We are unveiling the Luminescence Winter Light Trail as an immersive experience that we hope will captivate all the family.

"At this truly magical time of year, the Swinton Estate is a magnificent setting to bring people together and celebrate the beauty of nature.

"Luminescence is a sensory journey through light, landscape and imagination and we’re thrilled to share it with our guests throughout wintertime.”

After a laser-lit welcome at the Walled Garden Gates, visitors can marvel at the twinkling tableaux around the mile-long trail.

Making the most of the stunning natural setting of the Swinton gardens with its majestic trees, follies and lakeside paths, visitors can meander up the glowing Party Parade to the Woodland Grotto and Lakeside Lights before catching a glimpse of the shining deer herd before entering another world at The Galaxy.

Felicity Cunliffe-Lister plays a leading role in the management and development of the Swinton Estate alongside her husband, Mark Cunliffe-Lister, the 4th Earl of Swinton.

Since 2001 they have transformed Swinton Park into a luxury hotel and have spearheaded several initiatives on the estate including the Swinton Cookery School, Swinton Birds of Prey and the Swinton Country Club & Spa.

For more information and tickets: https://www.swintonestate.com/events/luminescence-a-winter-light-trail/