New version of North Yorks brewery's iconic beer is hailed for 'living up to its name'

North Yorkshire’s most famous independent brewery T&R Theakston is bringing an extension of its iconic Old Peculier to pubs with the on- trade launch of its Peculier IPA.

Following a fantastic reception in retail, achieving listings in Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Co-Op and Booths, the award-winning new version of its legendary Old Peculier will now be available in pubs throughout the UK.

The family-controlled business, which has been brewing beers in Masham for almost two centuries, recorded a pre-tax profit of £271K last year and is committed to further expansion and greater success.

The IPA was created by head brewer Mark Slater to meet the brief of brewing a beer which was worthy of the 200-year-old brewery’s legendary ‘Peculier’ name.

Richard Bradbury, managing director at T&R Theakston, said: “In our 200-year history, the Peculier brand has remained prized and protected so it was no mean feat to create a beer worthy of this name.

"We truly believe this IPA has earned its right to be deemed Peculier and is testament to the skill of our expert brewing teaM.”

The beer’s Peculier pedigree was also recognised through its receipt of Best Strong Pale Ale/Bitter at The Great Exhibition of Prize Ales 2024 and this new pint will now be available in pubs throughout the country.

Made with 100% British ingredients the beer pays homage to the origins of Indian Pale Ales, a beer which sought to bring together the strength of alcohol with the antioxidant character of hops designed to robustly withstand the lengthy voyage from the UK to India in previous centuries.

The 5.1% Peculier IPA is brewed using the finest of British malted barley and three new world, English grown hops, Harlequin, Jester and Olicana delivering a zesty, fruitiness with a full-bodied malty undertone that finishes with a pronounced hop-forward flourish, creating a unique character worthy of its illustrious namesake.

To stock Peculier IPA in your bar, contact [email protected]

For more about T&R Theakston, visit: https://www.theakstons.co.uk/