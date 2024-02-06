New version of Harrogate Spring Water's controversial expansion plan submitted with 'community woodland at its heart'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The renowned bottled water brand located on Harlow Hill says the centrepiece of its proposal is the creation of an area of new publicly accessible woodland, which would see approximately 1,200 trees planted on two acres of land immediately next to Rotary Wood and to the rear of the existing Harrogate Spring Water operations.

Richard Hall, managing director at Harrogate Spring Water, said: “As a business whose success is rooted in the town of Harrogate and its people, it is really important for us to work in partnership with the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The local community has been very clear in expressing their concern about the potential loss of trees from part of Rotary Wood which an expanded production facility could bring.

Picture of an expansion - An artist's impression of how the Harrogate Spring Water bottling plant at Harlow Hill may look if the revised plans are approved by North Yorkshire Council. (Picture contributed)

“This is why at the heart of our Reserved Matters application is a new community woodland which will be fully accessible to the public and we hope will become a valued resource for the local community for many years to come.

The company has also committed to planting an additional 260 trees on the current Rotary Wood site where it aims to expand its production facilities.

Taken together with the new community woodland, Harrogate Spring Water says this means that any trees in Rotary Wood which are removed as a result of the proposed expansion will be replaced by a ratio of 3:1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate Spring Water is also working alongside local forestry experts to identify other locations in Harrogate where an additional 1,500 trees will be planted, further improving the replacement rate.

Richard Hall, managing director at Harrogate Spring Water, said: “As a business whose success is rooted in the town of Harrogate and its people, it is really important for us to work in partnership with the local community." (Picture contributed)

Owned by French multi-national food-products corporation Danone, the Harrogate company says the expansion will help to create over 50 new jobs for local people at Harrogate Spring Water, in addition to at least 20 jobs in the local construction sector during the build phase.

It will also, it says, boost the level of economic output generated – known as Gross Valued Added (GVA) - by Harrogate Spring Water by around £2.3m a year to £6.2m a year.

The new revised version of the expansion plans takes into account feedback the company received to its initial revised proposals in summer 2022, and the most recent feedback from a consultation event held in November 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latter event saw local green campaigners mount a small protest outside the Crown Hotel as Harrogate Spring Water bosses chatted openly at the public event.

An illustrated layout provided by Harrogate Spring Water last November of its expansion plans and the new community woodland. (Picture contributed)

Members of Save Rotary Wood - Again campaign said at that point they would continue their fight to save the stretch of Harrogate woodland at the Pinewoods despite the changes put forward by Harrogate Spring Water.

Harrogate Spring Water originally secured outline planning permission for its expansion in 2017 with a plan that was passed unanimously by Harrogate Borough Council following an extensive public consultation exercise involving various stakeholder groups.

The Reserved Matters application which the company has put forward to North Yorkshire Council contains details on the size and design of the expanded production facility as well as information on matters including landscaping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reserved Matters application will be available in the coming week on the North Yorkshire Council website at https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/planning-and-conservation/view-and-comment-planning-applications where users can leave views and comments.

Once the application has been received by North Yorkshire Council, it will subject to a local consultation process led by the council alongside a technical consultation with consultees such as ecology and tree officers who will provide further comments.