New two-storey restaurant is to open in Harrogate's coolest street next month

A brand new independent pizza bar in Harrogate covering two storeys is to open next month on one of the town’s most independent streets.

Called North Slice, the new two-story business is the creation of the team behind Hoxton North, the popular Breakfast Brunch cafe and restaurant.

Aiming to open in July once the current refurbishment is complete, North Slice will be located at one of Harrogate’s coolest postcodes, Cold Bath Road, where the former Catherine’s Vintage was based.

Owner Timothy Bosworth, who discovered his love for pizza whilst living in London and visiting New York with his wife for her work, said the new pizza bar would be about bringing people together to connect and share stories over great pizza.

“We are really excited to offer something new to Harrogate residents,” he said.

“Our pizzas are the product of a love affair inspired by the best pizzerias of Naples, New York City and London, but different – adequate toppings, vegetarian alternatives and unexpected flavours.

"We aim to create an intimate, friendly space that feels like home.

“We play music that we love and focus on service with personality.

"Expect Negronis and Amaros, craft beers and cocktails.”

Split across two floors, the pizza bar will offer table service, collection, as well as private hire.

Hoxton North first opened at 1 Royal Parade in Harrogate, near the Crown Roundabout, in 2016 and has become one of the town’s most popular destinations for cafe lovers.

Follow North Slice on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/northslicepizza/