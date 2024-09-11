New twist in dispute over 'vital' £20m rebuild of Harrogate College in face of legal challenge

There has been a new development in the battle over Harrogate College’s £20 million expansion plans as the town’s new MP steps up his efforts to secure vital funding despite a legal challenge to the scheme.

The planned rebuild of the campus at Hornbeam Park had been approved by North Yorkshire Council in April after the Government agreed to provide the funding.

But the cash has been put at risk by a judicial review of the planning process initiated by leading Harrogate commercial property developer Chris Bentley, who owns most of the business park around the college.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon wrote recently to the Department for Education requesting a meeting with the Secretary of State over whether this potential delay to the £20m project mean the college risked missing the deadline for the funding.

Unsatisfied with what he said was a “non-committal” response on the question of extending the financial deadline, Mr Gordon says he is not backing down in the battle for Harrogate College.

In a new move, Mr Gordon has tabled four written Parliamentary questions on Harrogate College, with answers expected by October 8.

The Harrogate and Knaresborough Lib Dem MP said: “I hope the Secretary of State will reconsider the decision and swiftly approve the necessary extension, recognising the critical importance of rebuilding Harrogate College.

"Without this extension, we risk losing vital opportunities that would benefit local residents for generations to come.

"To be clear, we are not requesting more money – just the time needed to overcome the planning obstacles and ensure this vital project can move forward.”

The Principal of Harrogate College, Danny Wild, believes the proposed multi-million pound redevelopment of the campus will present new opportunities for training and education that will help deliver the growth aspirations for North Yorkshire.

Mr Wild said: “The development will also help us deliver a wide range of T Level qualifications which will not only close the skills gaps but also reinforce the Government’s nationwide plan to strengthen technical education and give it the credibility it deserves.”

The £20m project – funded with £16m from the Government combined with an existing £4m budget – would see the college’s existing central building demolished to be replaced by a new energy-efficient, purpose-built facility for technical and vocational education.

Harrogate MP Tom Gordon believes it is too good an opportunity for the town to throw away.

He said: "The rebuild project is vital not only for the students and staff but also the long-term economic prosperity for our entire region.

"We need to ensure it has the facilities to keep delivering the evolving skills our region needs as we go forward."

But Chris Bentley MBE of Hornbeam Park Developments, argues the planned expansion will create local parking chaos and claims planners at North Yorkshire Council failed to consider significant local objections and rushed through the planning application under delegated powers.

Mr Bentley said: “While we always welcome much-needed investment in local education facilities, this ill-conceived proposal is not a good deal for Harrogate.

"In addition, the neighbouring community will be severely inconvenienced by parking and congestion issues during the nearly two years of construction period.

"Instead of demolishing the existing building, a new college could be built on the adjoining land."

But the businessman’s intervention in itself raises questions.

Asides from the fact Harrogate College does not own the adjoining land in Hornbeam Park, the commercial property developer’s suggestion that the current Harrogate College building should be put on sale via the open market has raised some eyebrows.

One important figure backing Harrogate College’s expansion plans is the elected Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, David Skaith.

The Harrogate-born, business-minded Labour politician regards the legal challenge to Harrogate College’s expansion project as “highly unusual”.

Speaking in July, Mr Skaith said: “North Yorkshire Council had granted the college planning permission and preparations were being made for construction to begin.

"However, an application for judicial review has been made by a local individual opposed to the rebuild.

"This is highly unusual given the new college is being built on its current site.”