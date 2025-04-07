New 'truly Yorkshire' fish and ship shop is to be launched in Harrogate soon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new fish and chip shop is to open in Harrogate.

Called Yorkies Fish and Chips, the new takeaways is located at 65 Knaresborough Road and its imminent opening brings to an end the question of what was happening at the dormant unit after Drake's Fish & Chips Restaurant quietly closed its doors a year ago.

The strikingingly striped frontage of sky blue and white boasts of “famous fish and chips".

Online it adds that Yorkies fish and chips are “made with passion, tradition, and just the right amount of salt and vinegar.

The site of a new fish and chip shop which is set to open once a refurbishment is completed. (Picture contributed)

"Harrogate Let's get Battered!

"Serving up crispy, golden fish and perfectly fluffy chips with a proper Yorkshire welcome!

"Fresh, delicious, and cooked to perfection every time."

With workmen at the premises on Knaresborough Road putting what looks like the final touches to Yorkies Fish and Chips, the opening date is set to be later in April.

The new arrival means there will be three chip shops within a single mile on Knaresborough Road in Harrogate.