New traffic plans for Sainsburys junction in Harrogate 'risks discriminating against cyclists'

Harrogate campaigners are dismayed that cycling has been excluded from what it claims are “discriminatory” plans to change the traffic system at a major junction in town.

Harrogate District Cycle Action, which began as Harrogate Cycle Group in 2003, says North Yorkshire Council’s North Yorkshire Council’s proposal for a major revamp of the Sainsburys junction on the A661 Wetherby Road demonstrate a lack of any consideration for cyclists.

Cycling supporters argue that this is so even though the junction represents a severance point between two important existing cycle routes.

If it secures the financing from Active Travel England, the council’s plans would see new traffic lights to get more motor vehicles through the junction and to the next traffic queue faster.

A new light-controlled pedestrian crossing would also be provided.

But Harrogate District Cycle Action claims the revamp leaves cyclists with nowhere to go in a decision, they say, threatens to breach the Equality Act.

Writing in its Summer 2025 Newsletter, HDCA says: "This is unsatisfactory for anyone who already cycles, and it is not the sort of high-quality cycle facility that will lead to the modal shift to cycling the council claims it wants.

"Some people can't get off and push, meaning the council's proposal is discriminatory and a possible breach of the Equality Act.

"Active Travel England are supposed to represent walking and cycling but they repeatedly rubber-stamp North Yorkshire Council’s tendency to downgrade cycling in planning.

"This is very disappointing to say the least.”

Harrogate District Cycle Action, which works with and lobbies local government to improve cycling infrastructure and promote cycling as a sustainable form of transport in Harrogate, says cycle crossing facilities should be included in any revamp of the Sainsburys junction.

It adds that hints from North Yorkshire Council that cycle crossing facilities may be added at an unspecified late date are too vague.

It is also requesting that Active Travel England should refuse funding unless it includes cycle facilities.

The group is now calling on members to make their views known to North Yorkshire Council and Active Travel England via [email protected] and @activetravelengland.gov.uk