New traffic chaos on Harrogate's most congested road as digging begins again

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Long-suffering motorists are being faced with delays and tailbacks this week as new roadworks began on Harrogate’s most congested road.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One motorist reported taking one hour to get all the way along Skipton Road to the Empress roundabout from New Park.

Workers have returned to dig up a short stretch of the A59 near Grove Road, the same stretch which was the subject of digging earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once again the culprit is essential utility work involving Northern Powergrid which is scheduled to last until Sunday, May 18.

Traffic on Harrogate's Skipton Road today - One motorist earlier this week reported taking one hour to get all the way along Skipton Road to the Empress roundabout from New Park. (Picture contributed)

Two things seem to have made the situation worse.

The necessity of introducing a four-way temporary traffic light system where Dragon Road meets Skipton Road.

Unrelated highway repair and maintenance work by North Yorkshire Council’s highways department taking place in the Coppice Drive area.

For drivers in Harrogate there seems to be no end in sight for the town’s ‘annus horribilis’ of road works, road closures, dust, dirt, diversions and temporary traffic lights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work is still on-going in several parts of Harrogate, including Victoria Avenue where progress on a Pedestrian Improvement Scheme by North Yorkshire Council is ongoing.

That work involves changes to parking bays and zebra crossings and installing a new bus stop on the north side of the road near West Park United Reformed Church.

The redevelopment on Victoria Avenue will also involve the loss of 16 parking spaces.

Between a road system bristling with potholes and eroded surfaces and new housing developments, Harrogate’s traffic woes look set to continue.